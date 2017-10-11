Wed October 11, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Californians compete in water balls balloon ride

Californians compete in water balls balloon ride

ELC GROVE, California: Among many unique races across the world, Americans came up with another fun race which is all about having fun inside balloon balls.

The giant ball game compels the contestant to move the ball from within, with allowance to tackle other balls in attempt to clear the way.  

The balls offered in different sizes are spacious enough to fit in a participant, allowing to jump and move freely, making it a fun pool game.

Moving around in transparent balls, the participation takes up a huge amount of physical efforts, yet it manages to interest legions of people every year.

