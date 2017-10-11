Amitabh Bachchan turns 75

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 75th birthday today.

The actor, according to Indian media, took off to Maldives for family vacation. Local media released pictures of the Bachchan family arriving at an airport in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan first gained popularity in the early 1970s for movies like Zanjeer and Deewaar, and was dubbed India's first "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Bollywood.

Referred to as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood", "Star of the Millennium" or "Big B", he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades.

Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.So total was his dominance on the movie scene in the 1970s and 1980s that the French director François Truffaut called him a "one-man industry."

Bachchan has won numerous accolades in his career, including four National Film Awards as Best Actor and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies.

Bachchan has also worked as a playback singer, film producer and television presenter. He has hosted several seasons of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also had a stint in politics in the 1980s.

Bachchan is the first living Asian to have a wax model displayed at Madame Tussaud’s in London in June 2000.

He was named Actor of the Millennium in a BBC News Poll ahead of Charles Chaplin, Sir Laurence O ..