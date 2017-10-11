Cabinet decides to reffer federal jobs qouta issue to Parliament, CCI

ISLAMABAD: A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reviewed the existing provincial quota regime in connection with provincial shares in posts of the Central Superior Services (CSS) and other vacancies at the federal level.

A detailed presentation was made on the existing provincial quota regime and it was decided that the matter should be discussed in detail on the floor of the Parliament as well as at the forum of Council of Common Interest (CCI), PM office media wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the cabinet was informed that the quota system in public sectors jobs at the federal level has been expired.

The cabinet also approved various agreements and conventions made between Pakistan and other countries, including the signing of Negotiated Draft Visa Abolition Agreement between Pakistan and the Government of Italy for the holders of a diplomatic passport.

In the meeting, it was approved to amend the existing conventions with Sri Lanka, Nepal, France, Portugal, Tunisia and Morocco for avoiding double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income for updation of article of exchange of information.