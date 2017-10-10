Kajol feels positive vibes about film industry

INDIA: Bollywood actress Kajol expressed her positive vibe about the progress in film industry, appreciating that every actor now seeks projects based on a good script.

She maintained that she supports movies based on quality scripts, which is a bringer of good fortune to media industry.

The Dilwale star said that she has always been encouraged by the Bollywood industry, be it the actors or the director, adding that she feels proud that the industry is focusing more on female centric films.

She remarked about Shahrukh Khan's film Dear Zindagi, as Indian media reported, Khan owned a very significant role.

The actress added that every actor should seek such roles as it will lift the quality of movies produced, making them significant on a global level.