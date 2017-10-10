Tue October 10, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Iceland qualifies for Football World Cup 2018

Reykjavik, Iceland: Iceland has successfully qualified for Football World Cup 2018,  a great   achievement, which was celebrated throughout the country.

With this, Iceland has become the smallest country playing in football’s biggest event.

Iceland played brilliantly in the World Cup Qualifying Event. Out of 10 matches, they won seven whereas one match ended in a draw. The team earned ticket to the World Cup with 22 points.

The celebrations took place all over Iceland after team’s success. Hundreds of fans paid tribute to their players.

Iceland is a country located in Europe with a population of just three and a half million.

