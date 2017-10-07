Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar requests for pre-mature retirement

Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar requests for pre-mature retirement

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar has suddenly decided to take pre-mature retirement here on Saturday.

Sources said that he has “requested for premature release due to some pressing personal commitments”.

He has still one year left to his retirement but he has requested to be released immediately on some personal grounds.

 Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar is currently President of the National Defence University in Islamabad.

Earlier, he served the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Rangers Sindh as their director general.

In all, he has been serving the Pakistan Army for 35 years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP forms Central Committee for party’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

PPP forms Central Committee for party’s Golden Jubilee celebrations
Inside Karachi Women's Peace Table 2017

Inside Karachi Women's Peace Table 2017
Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi assumes command of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi assumes command of Pakistan Navy
Pakistan rejects US objection on CPEC route

Pakistan rejects US objection on CPEC route
Load More load more