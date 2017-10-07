Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar requests for pre-mature retirement

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar has suddenly decided to take pre-mature retirement here on Saturday.

Sources said that he has “requested for premature release due to some pressing personal commitments”.

He has still one year left to his retirement but he has requested to be released immediately on some personal grounds.

Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar is currently President of the National Defence University in Islamabad.

Earlier, he served the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Rangers Sindh as their director general.

In all, he has been serving the Pakistan Army for 35 years.