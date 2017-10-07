Researchers aim to turn bird feathers into food

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chicken and turkey are popular foods for carnivores - but might the birds' feathers find their way onto future menus? That's the aim of Lund University researchers who have isolated and refined a micro-organism on an Egyptian hen farm.
Feathers are melted into a protein hydrolysate liquid of small chain peptides and amino acids. The micro-organisms have a 90 percent conversion rate and could replace fishmeal and soy protein as animal feed.
Spin-off company Bioextrax hopes to perfect the technique next year. After that, researchers plan to adapt their protein for human consumption....no doubt ruffling some feathers on the way.
