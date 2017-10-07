Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Researchers aim to turn bird feathers into food

Chicken and turkey are popular foods for carnivores - but might the birds' feathers find their way onto future menus? That's the aim of Lund University researchers who have isolated and refined a micro-organism on an Egyptian hen farm.

Feathers are melted into a protein hydrolysate liquid of small chain peptides and amino acids. The micro-organisms have a 90 percent conversion rate and could replace fishmeal and soy protein as animal feed.

Spin-off company Bioextrax hopes to perfect the technique next year. After that, researchers plan to adapt their protein for human consumption....no doubt ruffling some feathers on the way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Google to use balloons to provide Puerto Rico cell service

Google to use balloons to provide Puerto Rico cell service
Humans to take over Mars now, Musk's new strategy revealed

Humans to take over Mars now, Musk's new strategy revealed
The future of delivery systems is here!

The future of delivery systems is here!
Japan develops 'smart clothing' technology

Japan develops 'smart clothing' technology
Load More load more