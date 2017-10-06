Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kate Winslet’s ‘The Mountain Between Us’ releases

Kate Winslet and Idris Ilba starrer Hollywood movie “The Mountain Between US” releases today (Friday).

The film, based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Charles Martin, follows two strangers stranded on a mountain after a spectacular plane crash. It was filmed in the Canadian Rockies.

Winslet plays a photo journalist who is rushing to her wedding, while Elba is a neurosurgeon on route to a patient who needs emergency surgery.

They charter a plane after their commercial flight is canceled, but after the pilot suffers a stroke mid-flight, they end up trying to survive in harsh mountain weather, making a perilous trek down thousands of feet.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list

Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list
The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out

The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out
Pakistan’s Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins Emmy for best documentary

Pakistan’s Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins Emmy for best documentary
Hollywood mogul Weinstein apologizes after sex harassment claims

Hollywood mogul Weinstein apologizes after sex harassment claims
Load More load more