Madame Tussauds museum unveils Asha Bhosle wax statue

NEW DELHI: Madame Tussauds museum unveiled wax statue of Bollywood's legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

A large audience attended the inauguration ceremony for the new entree of the wax statue among the many figurines of India's famous identities.

Fans rooted up the celebration with their performances whereas the celebrity herself showed up at the event in high spirits.

The 84-year-old singer said she was honored with many awards throughout her career. She added that she has also been included in the Guinness Book of Record but the wax statue tribute has really filled her with great honor and delight.