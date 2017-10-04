Wed October 04, 2017
Sci-Tech

AFP
October 4, 2017

Google unveils new moves to boost struggling news organizations

Google steps up challenge to Amazon, unveils Home Mini digital assistant

Google steps up challenge to Amazon, unveils Home Mini digital assistant

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Wednesday unveiled a slimmed down version of its digital assistant connected speaker starting at $49, stepping up its challenge to market leader Amazon.

The new Google Home Mini is available for pre-order in the seven countries where the device is offered, and will go on sale in stores October 19, the company said at a product unveiling in San Francisco.

The new speaker, which responds to voice commands using artificial intelligence, is less than half the price of Google´s first generation speaker and makes this "more accessible to more people," said Google hardware designer Isabelle Olsson.

The event was expected to unveil upgrades to Google´s hardware offerings ahead of the year-end holidays, including an upgraded version of the Pixel smartphone.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said the new devices aim to weave artificial intelligence that make them easier to use.

"We are working on software and hardware together, because that is the best way to drive computing forward," Pichai said.

