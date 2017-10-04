Masood Rana’s legacy lives on

It has been 22 years since the famous Pakistani playback singer Masood Rana departed this world for the next. However, the legacy of his voice still lives on to this day.

The all-time greatest playback singer of Pakistani music industry was born on 09 June 1938 in Mirpur Khas, Sindh.

He began his career as the playback singer in 1962 with the film ‘Inqelaab’ and was soon recognized as a top class singer of Urdu and Punjabi in the film industry.

He was a very versatile singer with a record of more than 700 songs to his credit along with acting accolades in some movies.

He left the world on 4th October 1995 leaving behind a legacy for generations to enjoy and experience his legendary harmonics.