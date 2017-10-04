Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Masood Rana’s legacy lives on

It has been 22 years since the famous Pakistani playback singer Masood Rana departed this world for the next. However, the legacy of his voice still lives on to this day.

The all-time greatest playback singer of Pakistani music industry was born on 09 June 1938 in Mirpur Khas, Sindh.

He began his career as the playback singer in 1962 with the film ‘Inqelaab’ and was soon recognized as a top class singer of Urdu and Punjabi in the film industry.

He was a very versatile singer with a record of more than 700 songs to his credit along with acting accolades in some movies.

He left the world on 4th October 1995 leaving behind a legacy for generations to enjoy and experience his legendary harmonics.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima hits the boxing ring

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima hits the boxing ring
Mahira charms audiences with the teaser release of ‘Verna’

Mahira charms audiences with the teaser release of ‘Verna’
Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway

Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway
Load More load more