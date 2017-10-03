Tue October 03, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Trailer released of musical short film Olaf Frozen Adventure

Walt Disney Pictures releases its new trailer for another musical short film "Olaf’s Frozen Adventure" after the immense success of 2013 blockbuster 3D animated movie “Frozen”.

Directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers, the film features the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff reprising their roles from the original 2013 film, Frozen.

The story of this movie produced by Roy Conli revolves around the Queen Elsa and her younger sister Anna, who are very pleased to celebrate Christmas celebrations, but the feeling of family gets frustrated, and Olaf in the attempt of grief of both sisters plans a grand Christmas party.

The film will be screened in cinemas on Nov 22.

