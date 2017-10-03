Tue October 03, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

World’s largest family resides in India

BATWANG VILLAGE, India: Indian man with 39 wives is the head of the world’s largest family.

Ziona Chana living in a 100-room, four-storey house in the Indian state of Mizoram, has 94 children.  

Talking to media, Ziona shared that all 39 of his wives proposed him for marriage themselves. He could not turn these offers down which led to his family expanding rapidly with time.

Ziona’s family members enjoy a favorable bond of love and care with each other.

His wives cook, clean and do other household chores together while bringing up the young ones too.

The male members, on the other hand, are entrusted with the responsibility of manufacturing and selling woodwork, as this is the sole source of income for this distinct family.   

