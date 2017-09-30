Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan 194-2 at tea in reply to Sri Lanka´s 419

Pakistan 194-2 at tea in reply to Sri Lanka´s 419

ABU DHABI: Experienced batsman Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq steadied Pakistan´s innings after Sri Lanka took two quick wickets on the third day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Ali, who completed 5,000 Test runs when on 32, was on 37 while Shafiq was unbeaten on 38 as Pakistan still trail the Sri Lankan first innings total of 419 by 225 runs.

Openers Shan Masood and Sami Aslam set the platform for a big total by putting together a solid 114-run opening stand after they resumed at 64 without loss.

But Sri Lanka hit back by removing both openers in the space of two runs.

Aslam, recalled after being dropped from the West Indies tour on disciplinary grounds earlier this year, was trapped leg-before by off-break bowler Perera. He hit four boundaries in his seventh Test half century.

Two runs later Masood attempted a sweep shot off the wily Herath but missed the ball and was bowled round his legs.
Both Ali and Shafiq survived confident appeals. Ali wisely reviewed a leg-before decision off Perera, but the ball hit his bat before the pad.

Shafiq was given not out on a review when he was stumped off Herath on one. Ali became the eight Pakistani batsman to score 5,000 or more runs, reaching the milestone in 61st Test.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Azhar Ali joins Pakistan´s 5,000 Test club

Azhar Ali joins Pakistan´s 5,000 Test club
Sri Lanka hit back after Pakistan´s solid start

Sri Lanka hit back after Pakistan´s solid start
Sana Mir sacked from ODI captaincy, Bismah Maroof to lead

Sana Mir sacked from ODI captaincy, Bismah Maroof to lead
England thrash West Indies to win ODI series 4-0

England thrash West Indies to win ODI series 4-0
Load More load more