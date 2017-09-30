Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trailer of Canadian sci-fi film ‘Defective’ released  

Trailer of Canadian sci-fi  ‘Defective’ was released on Friday.

Through the trailer one can comprehend that the upcoming film takes place in the near future in which a police state rules the land, and a man named Rhett Murphy, played by Colin Paradine and his estranged sister Jean, played by Raven Cousens, must attempt to escape with their lives after uncovering dark secrets of a sinister corporation.

The cast of the movie includes Colin Paradine, Raven Cousens, Ashley Armstrong, Dennis Andres, Jamie Elizabeth, Ry Barrett and Nick Smyth.

This movie is due out in 2018.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Indian actor Tom Alter dies of cancer at 67

Indian actor Tom Alter dies of cancer at 67
This is what Salman thinks of Shah Rukh and Akshay's hosting skills

This is what Salman thinks of Shah Rukh and Akshay's hosting skills
Avatar sequels to cost filmmakers over $1 billion

Avatar sequels to cost filmmakers over $1 billion
Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son
Load More load more