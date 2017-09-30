Trailer of Canadian sci-fi film ‘Defective’ released  

Trailer of Canadian sci-fi ‘Defective’ was released on Friday.

Through the trailer one can comprehend that the upcoming film takes place in the near future in which a police state rules the land, and a man named Rhett Murphy, played by Colin Paradine and his estranged sister Jean, played by Raven Cousens, must attempt to escape with their lives after uncovering dark secrets of a sinister corporation.

The cast of the movie includes Colin Paradine, Raven Cousens, Ashley Armstrong, Dennis Andres, Jamie Elizabeth, Ry Barrett and Nick Smyth.

This movie is due out in 2018.