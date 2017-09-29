Priyanka Chopra makes it to Forbes’ top 10 highest paid actresses

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has made it to the list of World’s highest paid TV actresses once again. She is eight highest paid actress on The Forbes list with an annual income of $10 million.

Columbian actress Sofia Vergara tops the list for the sixth time at an income of $41.5 million.

Priyanka is not just accredited with exceptional acting skills but is also brand ambassador for various brands and has starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Quantico and Baywatch.

Priyanka is described by the Forbes magazine as a "Bollywood crossover star" who has a worldwide appeal.

She won popularity amongst American audience with her lead role in American TV show Quantico and even won two people’s Choice Awards for it.

Her Hollywood debut came with Baywatch in which she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson. In future, she is also reported to be judging an American reality TV series Project Runway.

However, Priyanka’s biggest source of income is her brand endorsements.