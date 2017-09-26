Tue September 26, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Moped muggers snatch woman's phone in broad daylight

LONDON: Massive spike in scooter crime witnessed in London’s quiet street as another woman fell victim of a hit and run mugging when two men on a moped snatched her phone and sped off, shocking CCTV footage released by police shows.

CCTV footage shows the woman using her phone on a quiet London street stood near a Standard Chartered bank's bicycle stands when the robbers struck.

The footage captures the moment the criminal duo race up the street before slowing down for a split second while one of the muggers grabs her phone.

The clip lasts just 16 seconds and shows the woman chasing after the two frantically.

Moped related crimes have spiked in recent years with muggings and smash and grab jewellery raids linked to scooter gangs.

Moped gangs are robbing 54 times a day across London and are even holding training sessions on how to snatch phones before they hit the streets.

