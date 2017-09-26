Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games

Montreal: Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first official public appearance together Monday, arriving hand in hand for a wheelchair tennis match at Toronto´s Invictus Games.

Since the 36-year-old "Suits" actress told Vanity Fair the couple are "in love," fans and the press have been eagerly awaiting an official appearance -- with onlookers scrabbling to take pictures as they were escorted into Monday´s event.

"We´re two people who are really happy and in love," Markle told the magazine in an interview published early this month.

The couple both attended the opening ceremony of the third Invictus Games -- created by Prince Harry for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans -- on Saturday.

Markle was pictured sitting a few rows behind the royal´s seat next to US First Lady Melania Trump.

According to his schedule, Queen Elizabeth II´s grandson will stay at Markle´s Toronto home for all eight days of the Games.