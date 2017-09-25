Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US calls N. Korea nuclear bomb test threat ´shocking´

US calls N. Korea nuclear bomb test threat ´shocking´

NEW DELHI: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday it would be "shocking" irresponsibility for North Korea to carry out its threat to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific.

The new comments, made while Mattis headed for India, followed a shrill war of words between the North Korean and US leaders over Pyongyang´s nuclear programme.

Pyongyang´s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Saturday that his country could test a nuclear bomb over the Pacific.

"This would be a shocking display of irresponsibility for global health, towards stability, towards non-proliferation," Mattis told reporters on his flight to India.

He declined to comment when asked if such a test would constitute an act of war.

Amid bitter wrangling between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, US bombers and jet fighters flew off the North Korean coast on Saturday in a show of force.

The North´s nuclear programme will be one of the regional security topics raised by Mattis with Indian leaders during his three-day stay.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10

Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10
Indian woman burned to death after leaving boyfriend

Indian woman burned to death after leaving boyfriend
World's 'heaviest' woman Eman Ahmed dies

World's 'heaviest' woman Eman Ahmed dies
Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine

Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine
Load More load more