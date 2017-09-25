‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ tops Box Office

Full of suspense and thriller, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has been leading the box office worldwide at $100 million ever since its worldwide launch.

This action-comedy movie directed by Matthew Vaughn is the sequel to 2015’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service”.

The movie starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, and Taron Egerton was released in 64 markets globally and made $11.1 million in UK alone.

The story is about how the spies of an US intelligence agency fail to defeat the enemies and so team up with another secret agency to start an action and suspense induced cinema, leaving the audience sitting on the edge and asking for more.