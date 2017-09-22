Fri September 22, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Qatar Airways closes in on Italy deal
Double beds in Qatar Airways

DOHA: Qatar Airways has become the world's first airline to launch double beds in business class called ‘Qsuite’.

The airline management termed it revolutionary and game-changing product for the travelers. The suite allows passengers to recline two middle seats into a fully flat bed and features partition panels to create a private bedroom with two entertainment screens inside.

This new initiative marks a world-first for the industry and looks to set a precedent for rival carriers.

In addition, up to four passengers travelling together are also able to transform their seats to form a private area, so families, friends or colleagues can dine, socialise and work in a group.

