Trailer released for Hollywood’s new animated movie 'Ferdinand'

Trailer of Hollywood’s new animated movie ‘Ferdinand’ is out.

It is an upcoming American 3D computer-animated comedy film produced by Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation.

Based on Munro Leaf's children's book The Story of Ferdinand, the movie is directed by Carlos Saldanha.

The story revolves around a friendly bull who is strong, confident and admired by and all is set for the bullfighting.

The movie stars the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, and Anthony Anderson

It is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2017 in 3D and 2D.