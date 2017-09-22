Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trailer released for Hollywood’s new animated movie 'Ferdinand'

Trailer of Hollywood’s new animated movie ‘Ferdinand’ is out.

It is an upcoming American 3D computer-animated comedy film produced by Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation.

Based on Munro Leaf's children's book  The Story of Ferdinand, the movie is directed  by Carlos Saldanha.

The story revolves around a friendly bull who is strong, confident and admired by and all is set for the bullfighting.

The movie stars the voices  of John  Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, and  Anthony Anderson

It is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2017 in 3D and 2D.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

New pictures of Mahira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor go viral

New pictures of Mahira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor go viral
Coke Studio Season 10’s finale closes with Strings making a comeback

Coke Studio Season 10’s finale closes with Strings making a comeback
Deepika Padukone to flaunt another majestic character after Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone to flaunt another majestic character after Bajirao Mastani
Trailer of ‘Sandman’ releases today

Trailer of ‘Sandman’ releases today
Load More load more