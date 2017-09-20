First double-decker bus with solar-powered cooling system launched

Hong Kong’s KMB transport company has introduced the first double-decker bus with solar panels to power system that cools air in parked vehicle.

KMB, which services 2.8 million rides a day, is the first bus company in the city to use the method as an additional power source.

The company has installed 20 panels on the roof of the bus, which had successfully passed a trial at a depot in Sha Tin in the New Territories.

The new bus will start operation this week on Tuen Mun routes.