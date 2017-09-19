Nicole Kidman, mother of four, thanked only two children in Emmy speech

Nicole Kidman gave a moving acceptance speech after winning her Emmy’s on Sunday night, but, viewers are baffled over her speech.

The Aussie actress won her first ever Emmy’s for the best lead actress and her role as Celeste in HBO drama Big Little Lies, a character, who is abused by her husband.

Nicole Kidman gave a very motivational speech on domestic abuse and called domestic abuse "a complicated, insidious disease," referring to her character Celeste Wright's abusive relationship with her husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). Kidman's speech was inspirational in many ways but she’s receiving backlashes over it.

The backlash isn't because of what Kidman said during her speech but instead, it's about what she didn't say.

The Aussie actress thanked her “two little girls” with country-crooner hubby Keith Urban, but failed to mention her two other children, whom she adopted with ex Tom Cruise.

She exclaimed, “I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it,”

“So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, and it is because of this. I got something.’ ”

Soon after the speech, the fans started broiling Kidman and speech mention her referral of only two kids, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with husband Keith Urban, and not her two adopted children Isabella Cruise, 24, and Connor Cruise, 22, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Her speech made an immediate scorn over the internet. In past Kidman reportedly has a complicated relationship with her elder children. Like Cruise, they are Scientologists, while Kidman isn't.