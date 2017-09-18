Watch: Salman Khan mobbed at Heathrow Airport

Print Story
Bollywood star Salman Khan was mobbed by his fans as soon as he landed at the Heathrow airport in London for his Dabangg Tour.
‘Da-Bangg Tour’ was held on Saturday 16th September in Birmingham and Sunday 17th September in London.
The tour is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment & JA Events, who has conceptualised and created the world’s biggest Bollywood live show to date, enriched with top-scale technology and production.
