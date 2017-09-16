Low-cost Nokia 2 smartphone leaked

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked in images HMG Global’s upcoming entry level smartphone Nokia 2 that could ship with Android Oreo.

The images showing the phone in white and black variants were posted along with caption Nokia 2.

The device seems like a basic smartphone with no physical navigation buttons on the front.

The phone has a single rear camera with LED flash with no signs of power key and volume buttons that could possibly be on the right.

The date on wallpapers of Nokia 2 images is that of October 5, but the HMD Global hasn’t announced an official launch date as of now.

The HMD global has so far introduced four smartphones: Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and an entery level device Nokia 3.

Nokia is available in Pakistan for over Rs16,900 and the latest version is expected to have much lower price.