Low-cost Nokia 2 smartphone leaked

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked in images HMG Global’s upcoming entry level smartphone Nokia 2 that could ship with Android Oreo.
The images showing the phone in white and black variants were posted along with caption Nokia 2.
The device seems like a basic smartphone with no physical navigation buttons on the front.
Nokia 2 pic.twitter.com/IPp6Qvxp8o— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 14, 2017
The phone has a single rear camera with LED flash with no signs of power key and volume buttons that could possibly be on the right.
The date on wallpapers of Nokia 2 images is that of October 5, but the HMD Global hasn’t announced an official launch date as of now.
The HMD global has so far introduced four smartphones: Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and an entery level device Nokia 3.
Nokia is available in Pakistan for over Rs16,900 and the latest version is expected to have much lower price.
