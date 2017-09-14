Thu September 14, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 14, 2017

Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: NAB to file appeal against LHC’s verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s judgment in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case on Thursday.

In this connection, the NAB would file an appeal on Sept 15.

The NAB chairman had decided to file the appeal against the LHC’s verdict in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Sources said that the NAB chief had made the decision without convening the executive board’s meeting.

Once the apex court rules on the appeal, the accountability body will be able to pursue the case once more. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had submitted the entire record of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama case.

Earlier, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed had submitted a petition in the Supreme Court against NAB's failure to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mill case.

The petition stated that on July 21, during the hearing of the Panama Papers case, NAB had informed the apex court it would reply in seven days regarding the reopening of the Hudaibiya case. 

