Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 14, 2017

Share

China says arson behind deadly school bus fire

China says arson behind deadly school bus fire
Read More

Six detained after Turkish dormitory fire kills schoolgirls

ANKARA/ISTANBUL: Authorities in southern Turkey detained six people on Wednesday over a fire in...

Read More
Advertisement

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five people, most of them students, were killed when a fire tore through a religious school in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, an official said.

The blaze broke out in the religious school, Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, located in a mainly Malay settlement of Datuk Keramat just before dawn.

"The number of confirmed dead are 23 students and two wardens," Khirudin Drahman, director of Kuala Lumpur´s fire and rescue department told AFP.

"They could have died due to smoke inhalation or got trapped in the fire.

"I think it is one of the country´s worst fire disaster in the past 20 years. We are now investigating the cause of the fire."

A fire department official at the scene said that the blaze broke out in bedrooms before dawn, and firefighters from a nearby station were on the scene within minutes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Eight dead at Florida nursing home, governor pledges full investigation

Eight dead at Florida nursing home, governor pledges full investigation
One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting
Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor firm

Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor firm
UN Security Council urges ´immediate steps´ to end Myanmar violence

UN Security Council urges ´immediate steps´ to end Myanmar violence
Load More load more