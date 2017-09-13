Pakistan win toss, bat against World XI in second T20

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to bat first against the world XI in the second Twenty20 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan have made two changes from the team which had won the first match by 20 runs on Tuesday. They included left-arm medium-fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari and slow left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in place of allrounder Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali.

The World XI has also made two changes in the team, bringing in West Indian leg-spinner Samuel Badree and England allrounder Paul Collingwood in place of allrounders Darren Sammy of West Indies and Grant Elliott of New Zealand.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari.

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Tim Paine (wk), Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree, Ben Cutting, David Miller, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

ICC match referee: Richie Richardson (WI)