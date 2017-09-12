Arrangements finalised for emergency during World-XI matches

LAHORE : Rescue 1122 have deployed 20 ambulances, seven fire tenders and set up 80 rescue posts at different places of the city to tackle any untoward incident during World-XI matches.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a specialised 100feet high snorkel used for fire fighting and to evacuate trap victims is also deployed.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Urban Search and Rescue(USAR) will remain stand by during this event (cricket match).

Pakistan is providing a head-of-state level security to the visiting team with Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies ensuring that the tour goes smoothly and without any untoward incident.

The first match will be played today (Tuesday) with the next two games slated for Wednesday (tomorrow) and Friday. The entire series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/Web Desk