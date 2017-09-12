Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

Share

World XI tour a huge leap: PCB chief

World XI tour a huge leap: PCB chief
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Arrangements finalised for emergency during World-XI matches

Arrangements finalised for emergency during World-XI matches

LAHORE : Rescue 1122 have deployed 20 ambulances, seven fire tenders and set up 80 rescue posts at different places of the city to tackle any untoward incident during World-XI matches.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a specialised 100feet high snorkel used for fire fighting and to evacuate trap victims is also deployed.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Urban Search and Rescue(USAR) will remain stand by during this event (cricket match).

Pakistan is providing a head-of-state level security to the visiting team with Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies ensuring that the tour goes smoothly and without any untoward incident.

The first match will be played today (Tuesday) with the next two games slated for Wednesday (tomorrow) and Friday. The entire series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/Web Desk

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Beach football in landlocked Afghanistan

Beach football in landlocked Afghanistan
Olympics: Los Angeles happy to celebrate 2028 victory

Olympics: Los Angeles happy to celebrate 2028 victory
Du Plessis to lead South Africa in all formats

Du Plessis to lead South Africa in all formats
Pakistan young team to go all out to beat World-XI: Sarfraz

Pakistan young team to go all out to beat World-XI: Sarfraz
Load More load more