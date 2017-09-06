Wed September 06, 2017
September 6, 2017

World XI tour: Rs 500-tickets for general stand category sold out

ISLAMABAD: Sale of Rs 500 tickets, the general stand category, for Independence Cup matches between International Cricket Council's (ICC) World XI and Pakistan teams has come to an end as no more coupons are available at the online-booking centers.

The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September12, 13 and 15.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told APP that Rs 500 tickets for all the three matches have been sold out due to its high demand and low price.

"However Rs 4,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 tickets are available for the three matches," he said.

For the first Pakistan-World XI T20 tickets amounting to Rs6,000 have been offered for Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosuers,while tickets of Rs 4,000 are available for enclosuers of Saeed Ahmad, Rajas, Majid Khan, Javaid Miandad, Abdul Qadir and A.H. Kardar.

Tickets amounting to Rs 4,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 are available for the Pakistan-World XI 2nd T20.

For Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures tickets can be bought for Rs 8,000 while Rs6,000 tickets are available for Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures.

Rs 4,000; Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 tickets are accessible for the Pakistan-World XI 3rd T20.

Tickets of Rs 8,000 can be taken for enclosures including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Rs 6,000 tickets are available for Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmoodenclosures while tickets for enclosures including Saeed Ahmad,Rajas, Majid Khan, Javaid Miandad, Abdul Qadir and A.H.

