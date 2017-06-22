Three more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces martyred three more youth in occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service said Thursday.

According to KMS, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred Abdul Majid, Shariq Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad in Pulwama district.

The bodies were recovered from the debris of a house destroyed by the troops during crackdown operation in Kakpora area of the district.

Indian forces used heavy weapons and blasted the house during operation.

Several people were injured after Indian forces used brute force and fired bullets and pellets on protesters in the area.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funerals of Gulzar Ahmad Lone and Basit Ahmad in their native Sopore and Pattan areas.

Gulzar Ahmad Lone and Basit Ahmed were martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district, Wednesday.