Tue June 20, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2017

Rishi Kapoor pleas to include Pakistan players in Indian Premier League

When PSL had even Rishi Kapoor hooked...

LAHORE: Bollywood superstar and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned out to be a fan of the Pakistan...

Rishi Kapoor concedes defeat after derogatory tweets, congratulates Pakistan

KARACHI: Conceding defeat, veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has congratulated Pakistani team in their triumph in the final of Champions Trophy against India.

Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs and clinched maiden ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

Rishi Kapoor had on June 15, criticized Pakistan team in his insulting tweet after India had defeated green shirts in group match on June 04.

The same Rishi, following 180-run win by Pakistan in the final, conceded defeat and congratulated the green shirts with best wishes, saying “Well played Pakistan, you outplayed India in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes.”

Also, in hidden words, Rishi Kapoor praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who blasted century and played key role in Pakistani triumph.

Pakistanis also took to twitter and poked fun at Rishi.

