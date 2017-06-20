Rishi Kapoor concedes defeat after derogatory tweets, congratulates Pakistan

KARACHI: Conceding defeat, veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has congratulated Pakistani team in their triumph in the final of Champions Trophy against India.

Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs and clinched maiden ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

Rishi Kapoor had on June 15, criticized Pakistan team in his insulting tweet after India had defeated green shirts in group match on June 04.

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

The same Rishi, following 180-run win by Pakistan in the final, conceded defeat and congratulated the green shirts with best wishes, saying “Well played Pakistan, you outplayed India in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes.”

Yes Pakistan, you have defeated us. Well played, outplayed us in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017

Also, in hidden words, Rishi Kapoor praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who blasted century and played key role in Pakistani triumph.

Hard ik is our Fakhar! Lol — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017

Pakistanis also took to twitter and poked fun at Rishi.

#RishiKapoor hiding in dupatta due to sharmindagi

Yet enjoying this beautiful cricket pic.twitter.com/WjMLO2jwgn — Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 18, 2017