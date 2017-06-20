Rishi Kapoor concedes defeat after derogatory tweets, congratulates Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Conceding defeat, veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has congratulated Pakistani team in their triumph in the final of Champions Trophy against India.
Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs and clinched maiden ICC Champions Trophy title on Sunday.
Rishi Kapoor had on June 15, criticized Pakistan team in his insulting tweet after India had defeated green shirts in group match on June 04.
PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017
The same Rishi, following 180-run win by Pakistan in the final, conceded defeat and congratulated the green shirts with best wishes, saying “Well played Pakistan, you outplayed India in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes.”
Yes Pakistan, you have defeated us. Well played, outplayed us in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017
Also, in hidden words, Rishi Kapoor praised Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who blasted century and played key role in Pakistani triumph.
Hard ik is our Fakhar! Lol— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017
Pakistanis also took to twitter and poked fun at Rishi.
Rishi kapoor right now #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #PakistanZindabad #FathersDay2017 #CT2017Final #CT17Final #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/B1fEXD7nUG— AZ (@oyeAnas_) June 18, 2017
#RishiKapoor hiding in dupatta due to sharmindagi— Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 18, 2017
Yet enjoying this beautiful cricket pic.twitter.com/WjMLO2jwgn
So True ..#RishiKapoor You Are Over ...— Zaina Khan (@Hanin_Jazlyn) June 18, 2017
pic.twitter.com/GHK6WdkAFz
Rishi Kapoor watching Fakhar Zaman play in Champions trophy finale! #IndvPak #RishiKapoor #CT17Final pic.twitter.com/3dg8KStGNC— Nida Aziz (@nidazizou) June 18, 2017
