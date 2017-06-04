Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US asks visa applicants for social media handles

US asks visa applicants for social media handles

WASHINGTON: The United States has begun asking some would-be visitors applying for visas to provide their identities on social media, among other more vigorous screening methods.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP new security procedures had gone into effect on May 25 for travellers deemed to present a risk.

In a March 6 memorandum, President Donald Trump vowed to tighten controls on who can enter the United States, the better to ferret out extremists who might pose a threat.

According to the US official, consular officers can now demand extra information from applicants they deem to require "more rigorous national security vetting."

"Such visa applicants will be asked to provide additional information, including their social media handles, prior passport numbers, additional information about family members, and a longer history of past travel, employment, and contact information," she said.

Nevertheless, she added, these changes will "affect only a fraction of one percent of the more than 13 million annual visa applicants worldwide."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Outrage as Trump targets London mayor over attacks

Outrage as Trump targets London mayor over attacks
Terror attacks in Britain since 2005

Terror attacks in Britain since 2005
London mayor says election should not be postponed after attack

London mayor says election should not be postponed after attack
Three assailants kill 7 in London terror attack

Three assailants kill 7 in London terror attack
Load More load more

More on this