Police make fresh arrest as Manchester runners defy terror threat

MANCHESTER: A British minister said Sunday members of suicide bomber Salman Abedi´s network could still be a large, as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in an annual half marathon.

As runners pounded the streets of the northwestern English city, police arrested a 25-year-old man in the eastern Old Trafford area, bringing the number now detained on UK soil in connection with the attack to 12.

Manchester-born Abedi, a 22-year-old of Libyan origin, killed 22 people on Monday evening when he targeted a pop concert by US teen idol Ariana Grande. A third of the those slaughtered were children and another 116 people were injured.

Asked by the BBC if some of Abedi´s network were still at large, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "Potentially."

"The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can´t be entirely sure that it´s closed."

Authorities in Libya have detained Abedi´s brother and father, while British investigators appealed to the public late Saturday for details of the bomber´s movements in the days before the attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Police released photographs from security cameras showing Abedi on the night of the massacre, wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and a baseball cap, with the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to was a "city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to the Manchester Arena" where the attack took place.

"The flat is highly relevant as a location which we believe may be the final assembly place for the device."