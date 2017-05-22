China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG

BEIJING: As India is reluctant to sign Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), China on Monday said there is no change in its stance on admission of non-NPT states into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

This has marred Indian chances of entering the 48-member elite club at NSG crucial meeting next month because China's support is crucial for India as new membership in the NSG is guided by the consensus principle, India media reported.

According to the Times of India report, India is not a signatory to the NPT and says it will not sign the treaty as it regards it discriminatory.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media here, "China's position on the non-NPT members' participation in the NSG has not changed." She said the new members should sign the treaty.

Hua was responding to a question about the chances of India's admission into the group during the next month's plenary session expected to take place in the Swiss capital, Bern.

She said, "We support the NSG group following the mandate of the 2016 Seoul plenary session and following building consensus as well as inter-governmental process is open and transparent to deal with the relevant issue in a two-step approach."

India and Pakistan have applied for membership in the NSG. Beijing is backing Islamabad while India is supported by US and a number of western countries.