Confirmed: Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan's daughter

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan confirmed on Sunday that ace filmmaker Karan Johar will launch his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in an upcoming film.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter has generated some serious buzz over the past few months about her upcoming debut flick. While the name of the movie was uncertain, media reports stated that the star kid would make her debut in a Karan Johar click. And that is exactly how it will go down, as Rangoon actor Saif Ali Khan was quoted by an entertainment website confirming the news.

"I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him," he said.

According to rumours, Sara Ali Khan will be starring in Student Of The Year 2, the sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 flick which garnered immense critical and commercial success. The movie helped launch Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan as the leading young actors of Bollywood.

Earlier, media reports had stated that Disha Patani was to romance Tiger Shroff on-screen. The two actors are said to be romantically involved however, according to sources, Sara Ali Khan has snatched the spot opposite Tiger for SOTY 2.

Will Sara Ali Khan be able to make a name for herself and follow in her father's footsteps when the bright lights shine on her or will she not be able to live up to the expectations?