Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mawra Hocane to pursue further studies

Mawra Hocane to pursue further studies

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane recently tweeted about pursuing further studies along with her career as a Pakistani actress, on Sunday.

Actresses all over the world leave their academic activities in order to pursue glamour and fame in film industries. That may be the case with most of them but Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is an exception. The Sanam Teri Kasam actress recently answered questions from fans on micro-blogging site Twitter in which she answered a range of questions. In response to a query, Mawra stated that she would pursue studies.

 

The actress also disclosed her favourite sweet was Gulab jamun and her plans to come to London in the near future. 

"Bandra eatries & Haji Ali," was her response when someone asked her what her favourite place was in India.

After making a name for herself in Pakistani drama serials, the actress starred in the 2016 movie Sanam Teri Kasam which failed to garner critical and commercial acclaim. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Janet Jackson splits with husband: reports

Janet Jackson splits with husband: reports
Indian movie 'Naam Shabana' banned in Pakistan

Indian movie 'Naam Shabana' banned in Pakistan
‘RIP rumours’: Farhan Akhtar shares pic with Aditya Roy

‘RIP rumours’: Farhan Akhtar shares pic with Aditya Roy
´Baby´ clings to box-office lead, but ´Beauty´ keeps its charm

´Baby´ clings to box-office lead, but ´Beauty´ keeps its charm
Load More load more

More on this