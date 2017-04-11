Mawra Hocane to pursue further studies

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane recently tweeted about pursuing further studies along with her career as a Pakistani actress, on Sunday.

Actresses all over the world leave their academic activities in order to pursue glamour and fame in film industries. That may be the case with most of them but Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is an exception. The Sanam Teri Kasam actress recently answered questions from fans on micro-blogging site Twitter in which she answered a range of questions. In response to a query, Mawra stated that she would pursue studies.

The actress also disclosed her favourite sweet was Gulab jamun and her plans to come to London in the near future.

"Bandra eatries & Haji Ali," was her response when someone asked her what her favourite place was in India.

After making a name for herself in Pakistani drama serials, the actress starred in the 2016 movie Sanam Teri Kasam which failed to garner critical and commercial acclaim.