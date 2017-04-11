PSL2017: Babar, Shoaib help Karachi Kings reach 174

SHARJAH: The Karachi Kings on Sunday made 174, their highest score of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) thanks to Babar Azam’s 46 and Shoaib Malik’s 51.

After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi's Captain Darren Sammy put Karachi Kings into bat first, who were on the brink of exclusion from the PSL tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches and have won only two matches while, one match was ended without result.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have only won one match after playing four matches.