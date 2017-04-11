Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PSL2017: Karachi Kings put into bat by Zalmi

PSL2017: Karachi Kings put into bat by Zalmi

SHARJAH: After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi's Captain Darren Sammy put Karachi Kings into bat first, who were on the brink of exclusion from the PSL tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches and have won only two matches while, one match was ended without result.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have only won one match after playing four matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team
U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid

U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid
IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket

IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket
Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph

Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph
Load More load more

More on this