Turkey car bomb kills child, wounds 17

ANKARA: A car bomb on Friday rocked the southeastern Turkish province of Sanliurfa, close to the Syrian border, killing a child and wounding 17 people, the provincial governor´s office said.

"Eighteen of our citizens have been taken to hospital, among them a 10-year-old child who lost their life," the office said, adding that one of the injured was in a serious condition.

The explosion -- which took place near a building where prosecutors are housed -- struck the district of Viransehir, the office added. Earlier the official Anadolu news agency had cited governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying the dead child was a three-year-old boy.

The governor said the "terror attack" was caused by a parked vehicle that was loaded with explosives and detonated using a remote control, the agency reported.

The lodgings were badly damaged, the governor added, while Dogan news agency said other buildings and several cars in the area were also damaged. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter that no terrorist organisation or attack would weaken Turkey´s fight against terror.

"Our determined and effective fight against terror will continue," he said. No group immediately claimed the attack, and Bozdag did not say which organisation the government suspected.

Turkey was hit by a series of attacks in 2016 blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh, killing hundreds of people. The country was also shaken by a failed military coup last July.