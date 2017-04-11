Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Turkey car bomb kills child, wounds 17

Turkey car bomb kills child, wounds 17

ANKARA: A car bomb on Friday rocked the southeastern Turkish province of Sanliurfa, close to the Syrian border, killing a child and wounding 17 people, the provincial governor´s office said.

"Eighteen of our citizens have been taken to hospital, among them a 10-year-old child who lost their life," the office said, adding that one of the injured was in a serious condition.

The explosion -- which took place near a building where prosecutors are housed -- struck the district of Viransehir, the office added. Earlier the official Anadolu news agency had cited governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying the dead child was a three-year-old boy.

The governor said the "terror attack" was caused by a parked vehicle that was loaded with explosives and detonated using a remote control, the agency reported.

The lodgings were badly damaged, the governor added, while Dogan news agency said other buildings and several cars in the area were also damaged. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter that no terrorist organisation or attack would weaken Turkey´s fight against terror.

"Our determined and effective fight against terror will continue," he said. No group immediately claimed the attack, and Bozdag did not say which organisation the government suspected.

Turkey was hit by a series of attacks in 2016 blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh, killing hundreds of people. The country was also shaken by a failed military coup last July.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

‘Boycott United Airlines’: China internet outcry over passenger fiasco

‘Boycott United Airlines’: China internet outcry over passenger fiasco
India will go out of its way to save Kulbhushan: Sushma

India will go out of its way to save Kulbhushan: Sushma
‘India losing Kashmir’: Farooq Abdullah warns Modi

‘India losing Kashmir’: Farooq Abdullah warns Modi
ICIJ wins Pulitzer Prize on Panama Papers investigations

ICIJ wins Pulitzer Prize on Panama Papers investigations
Load More load more

More on this