Print Story
X
-
Six suspected terrorists killed in Karachi police shootoutBy Web DeskFebruary 09, 2017Latest : National
KARACHI: Six suspected terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with police near Karachi Super Highway, police said Thursday.
According to SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, on information about the presence of militants, police carried out raid near Super Highway Toll Plaza, where exchange of fire took place with the accused.
In retaliatory fire, six suspected terrorists were killed, he added.