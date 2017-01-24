VADODARA: One person died due to a cardiac arrest as fans mobbed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's train at the Vaoddara station on Monday evening, as the actor started a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi via train to promote his upcoming movie Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most sought after fans in the Indian film industry. Due to his superstar persona and status as arguably the greatest actor in Bollywood, SRK commands a huge fan following, especially in India. When the actor took a train ride to promote his upcoming film Raees and things got a little out of hand when the train stopped at the Vadodara station.

Crazed fans mobbed the train as scores of others climbed on top of the roof of the vehicle. Police resorted to baton-charge the mob, which finally dispersed as Shah Rukh Khan waved from the inside. However, one fan of the actor died due to cardiac arrest. Social activist Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, fell unconscious at the railway station after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the fan was gripped with the cardiac arrest after being suffocated during a stampede at the railway station.

Farid Khan's family confirmed to the media that the social activist had died upon arrival at the hospital. Two other railway police officials also collapsed due to the rush but were said to be stable.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who has performed on the song 'Laila O Laila' in the movie, was also part of the train journey. Her shocked and petrified expressions at seeing such a huge crowd went viral on social media.

Raees is set to release in India on January 25. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan plays Shah Rukh Khan's character's love interest and the female lead in the movie. Mahira is currently not taking part in the promotions of the film that are taking place in India, owing to the terse relationship between India and Pakistan.

