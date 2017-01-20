LOS ANGELES: Deepika Padukone recently enchanted the audience, comedian James Corden and actor Vin Diesel when she did the 'Lungi Dance' at an American late-night talk show.

Deepika Padukone is doing the rounds of several American talk shows, as her latest Hollywood flick with actor Vin Diesel and Nina Dobrev, titled XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, releases around the world. After appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Padukone graced the sets of the famous Late Late Show With James Corden alongside Vin Diesel.

The most captivating part of the episode came when James Cordon enquired about the Lundi Dance from Deepika (which he pronounced as the 'Langi' Dance). Deepika offered to show it to the comedian, who at once offered her his jacket to be used as a lungi. James Corden took a jacket from one of the band members on his show and grooved with Deepika.

While explaining the dance to Corden, Deepika disclosed how Vin Diesel thought the Lungi Dance was a type of dance, similar to break dancing.

"A lungi is a garment men wear in India. In a film I did two years ago, we did this song called Lungi Dance. But our friend Vin here thinks it is a classic, traditional style of dance of India. He did his interviews very seriously in India where he went on to compare breakdance with lungi dance and I am like no, it is not a traditional dance," she said.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage features Deepika in the role of Serena Unger. The movie has opened to mix reviews around the world.

0



0







Deepika does the Lungi Dance with a jacket on American talk show was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180539-Deepika-does-the-Lungi-Dance-with-a-jacket-on-American-talk-show/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Deepika does the Lungi Dance with a jacket on American talk show" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180539-Deepika-does-the-Lungi-Dance-with-a-jacket-on-American-talk-show.