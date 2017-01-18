JODHPUR: Bollywood actor Salman Khan was declared not guilty by the Jodhpur court in the arms case which had been dangling above the superstar's head like a sword since 1998.

On Wednesday morning, Salman Khan made his way to the court with his sister Alvira and was allowed to go home in a couple of minutes after the verdict was announced. The judge claimed that evidence against the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was not strong enough to charge him.

"Salman Khan (has been) acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence," said Salman Khan's lawyer.

The actor has faced a number of cases for allegedly hunting and killing two endangered chinkaras and two blackbucks while shooting for the movie Hum Sath Sath Hain in 1998. The Bollywood superstar had to spend a week in jail in 2007 in Jodhpur before he was granted jail.

Salman Khan's lawyer had argued in court that the superstar had only air guns with him and did not carry any firearms. Salman pointed fingers at the forest guards for framing him in the incident.

Another case involving the alleged poaching of two blackbucks is still being heard.

Last year, the Bombay High Court suspended the actor's five year sentence for killing a homeless person while being drunk in a hit-and-run case.

The news will certainly be welcomed by millions of fans of the Dabangg superstar, who has delivered numerous box office hits over the pas 6-7 years and continues to do so.

