KARACHI: Pakistanis on social media hailed singer Atif Aslam for his noble act of stopping in the middle of his live performance to rescue a girl from a bunch of rowdy men who were harassing her.

Pakistanis on social media appreciated Atif Aslam for standing up for a female fan at his concert, when the artist chided hooligans for harassing her and ordered his bouncers to come to her rescue. Fans gushed at the gentlemanly approach of the singer and showered praise on him.

Kudos to Atif Aslam for standing up to the hooligans and standing up for women, to teach all a valuable lesson with regard to respecting females at public places.

