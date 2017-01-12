MUMBAI: The latest song from Raees is out and the video is nothing short of what Zaalima delivered to fans--the undeniable chemistry between Shah Rukh and Mahira as well as the right doze of glamour.

Shah Rukh and Mahira rekindle their magical chemistry in the second song to release from Raees. The song depicts the love story between the two and how Shah Rukh ultimately manages to woo Mahira, marrying her right at the end of the video.

The song features lots of colours and portrays Gujarat in the right way. The song is composed by Ram Sampath, it has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. Javed Akhtar has penned the romantic lyrics of the song which do not fail to miss its mark.

The previous song, Zaalima, also hit its mark and garnered as many as 26 million views in a few days alone. Mahira Khan is unable to promote the movie physically in India hence the actress has taken to social media and Skype interviews to help in creating the buzz for Raees.

Raees releases in India on January 25 and is likely to make waves. So far, the hype has been generally positive about the movie and only a few incidences, such as Shiv Sena's threat to stop Raees from releasing, have been reported in the media so far.

Here's to hoping Raees works wonders for both SRK and the Pakistani export to Bollywood!

