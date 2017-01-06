ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would soon compose the rare audio video recording of legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

It was decided in a condolence meeting held at PNCA to pay tributes to late Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

The meeting was presided by Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah.

Jamal Shah paid rich tribute to Ustad Fateh Ali Khan for his meritorious services rendered in the field of music.

He said Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was an academy in his own right. It was also decided in the meeting that PNCA would also organize a condolence reference to pay tribute to Ustad Fateh Ali Khan on January 11.

A legendary musician, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was born in Patiala in 1938 and migrated to Lahore in 1947 after partition.

He was awarded ‘Tamgha Khidmat’, ‘Sitara Imtiaz’, pride of performance and many other awards. He was the younger brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and elder brother of Hamid Ali Khan. He was paternal uncle of Shafqat Amanat Ali and late Asad Amanat Ali Khan.





