Print Story
X
-
Jawad Ahmad launches new song, documentaryBy APPJanuary 04, 2017Latest : Entertainment
LAHORE: Famous singer and progressive activist, Jawad Ahmad here on Wednesday announced to launch his new song ‘Hum Hain Naujwan’ and documentary film ‘Neo liberalism on education and Gender’.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore Press Club, Jawad highlighted the salient features of his song and documentary.
The singer stressed the need for improving taxation system in the country.
About health system in the country, he said that privatization of healthcare system would affect the poor.
He demanded the government to raise the living standard of peasants and workers.