KARACHI: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea hosted an annual Film Festival to promote cultural interaction and strengthen the people to people contacts between Pakistanis and Koreans.

The embassy with support from the Korea Foundation and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, arranged the screening of a special movie called “How to steal a dog”. The film is a 2014 South Korean film directed by Kim Sung-ho, based on the novel of the same name by Barbara O'Connor.

The plot of the movie revolves around Ten-year-old who lives in a van with her mother and younger brother. She hatches a plan with her friend to find a dog with a rich owner, steal it, then return the dog by pretending to have found it and get the reward. They found an unusual competitor who has the same plan about the dog they have targeted for stealing.

In his opening speech, Dr. Suh Dong-gu, the South Korean ambassador stressed the need for more cultural exchanges and interaction among the two counties. Director

General, PNCA, Jamal Shah welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of the Korean embassy for stepping forward to share their cultural and artistic creativity with Pakistan. These endeavors will cement the already existing relations between the two nations, he added.

